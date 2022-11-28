Busan Fireworks Festival to Return December 17

The 17th Busan Fireworks Festival will be held on December 17th in front of Gwangalli Beach, Dongbaek Island, and Igidae.

The festival was originally scheduled to be held on November 5, but was postponed indefinitely as a national mourning period was declared for the Itaewon accident that occurred on October 29. As the event resumes this time, the city of Busan will put the safety of the visitors first and support the festival.

First, more than 50% of the safety personnel originally scheduled to be deployed are increased and deployed on-site to focus all efforts for a ‘zero safety accident festival from viewing to returning home’.

In addition, the total amount system will be implemented at the main access roads (16 locations) of Gwangalli Beach, and phased control will be carried out in case of overcrowding.

Originally, visitors could walk autonomously on the access road to the event, but when it is crowded, the crowd is diverted by detours. They plan to expand the number of CCTVs at major bottlenecks around the event venue from 16 to 64 to identify the crowding of visitors in real-time and control the number of people.

In addition, LED vehicles equipped with a mobile broadcasting system will be installed in four major locations, and safety facilities such as fences will be additionally installed to expand equipment for guidance and dispersion of visitors.

After the event, announcements will be provided for the safe return of visitors, and step-by-step entry control will be implemented in congested urban railway stations to induce dispersion in densely populated areas.

As the event was originally postponed from November to December, the start of the fireworks show will be moved forward one hour from the original start time to ensure a smooth event.

The existing time of 8 p.m. to 9:05 p.m. will be changed to 7 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.

As the event is held in December, it is recommended to enjoy it wearing warm clothes in preparation for the cold weather.