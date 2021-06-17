Busan First to Reach 30% of its Population Vaccinated for COVID-19 in Korea

After a slow start to vaccinations due to preparations for the byelections, the city of Busan announced that it became the first among the six special metropolitan cities to vaccinate 30% of its population with more than 1 million vaccinated as of noon yesterday.

It has been 111 days since the city of Busan started vaccination against COVID-19.

There are 3.35 million Busan citizens as of December 31, 2020, with the target of inoculation of 2.35 million which is 70% of the population.

Currently, 1.1 million people have received their first dose as of noon yesterday.