The ‘2023 Busan Folk Art Festival’ will be held on October 14th and 15th at Busan Citizens Park in Dasom Square.

This comprehensive folk art festival is based on Busan’s intangible cultural heritage, aiming to engage citizens in various traditional performances and hands-on experiences.

The festival, themed “Together, Let’s Make It a Prosperous Day,” offers a range of activities centered around traditional arts and culture. The event includes the “Pungryu Madang,” showcasing intangible cultural heritage and folk art performances, the “Somjang Yard” where participants can experience traditional culture and craft programs, and the “Feast Yard” with various cultural events.

Busan Nongak, street performances, and traditional music are some highlights at Dasom Square. Visitors can enjoy traditional games, crafts, and hands-on experiences like traditional pottery and weaving. The festival promotes a deeper appreciation for cultural heritage and encourages active participation in traditional activities. Most activities are free, and participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. More information can be found on the festival’s website.