Busan Food Expo Brings Global Flavors and Top Chefs to BEXCO

Busan will turn its attention to food this weekend as the Busan International Food Expo and Busan Marina Chef Challenge take over BEXCO from October 9 to 11.

The 23rd Busan International Food Expo will feature 230 booths covering everything from international cuisine and Busan restaurants to seafood, bakeries and hands-on food experiences. Japan, France, Italy and Vietnam are among the countries represented in the World Food Village.

Cooking demonstrations will run throughout the three-day event. Chef Park Hyo-nam and several Busan chefs will open the program on October 9, while Sam Kim and Kwon Sung-jun, known as Napoli Matfia, headline the October 10 schedule. Norwegian chef Kristine Ovrebo will also appear.

On October 11, the program includes a Busan-Seoul street cooking show featuring Korean beef, along with a temple cuisine demonstration.

Running alongside the expo is the ninth Busan Marina Chef Challenge, an international competition endorsed by Worldchefs. Around 600 professional chefs and culinary students are expected to compete in live cooking, team and exhibition events.

International participation includes around 50 teams from Taiwan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Vietnam and Thailand, with judges coming from Korea and several countries overseas.