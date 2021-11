The Busan Food Fair is running through Sunday at BEXCO.

Check out the latest in agricultural and aquatic products, food service franchises, livestock products, processed and dairy products, HMR household convenience meals, fermented foods, bakery/coffee, alcoholic beverages and beverages, food packaging and kitchen appliances, and halal foods.

Event Information

Location: BEXCO Hall 3A (Exhibition Center 1)

Date: Through November 28

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free