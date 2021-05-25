Busan Food Film Festa Announced to Run July 2-4

The city of Busan announced that it will hold the ‘2021 Busan Food Film Festa (BFFF)’ in the movie center for three days from July 2 to 4.

The Busan Food Film Festival (BFFF) is a food film festival that introduces various films and documentaries related to food from around the world while allowing the audience to enjoy film and food together.

This year’s main theme is ‘BitterSweet’ to provide audiences who are having a bitter daily life with the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The Busan Food Film Festival offers three program sections and various side events to the audience.

The movie guide ‘Cook! Talk!’ will be held before movie screenings, as well as the food program ‘Food Terrace’, which was a popular program last year about food, will also return.

In addition, the festival is hoping to make a linkage program for the vitality of food-related small businesses facing difficulties.

The popular ‘Food Truck Zone’, a pop-up store ‘Movie Food Zone’ with food from Busan’s hot restaurants, and the ‘Pot-luck Table’, an outdoor open-air event where you can eat food while watching a movie are all scheduled to be there.

Song Sam-jong, head of the Busan City Culture and Sports Bureau, said, “This year, the Busan Food Film Festa will be able to provide a sweet break for a day to citizens who are tired of the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak.”