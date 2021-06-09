Busan Food Film Festa Announces its Line-up

The city of Busan has unveiled films and programs for the 2021 Busan Food Film Festa (BFFF), which will be held at the Busan Cinema Center for three days from July 2nd.

A total of 11 films will be screened this year, including the opening film ‘Coffee or Tea’.

The opening film ‘Coffee or Tea’ is directed by Derek Hui. The comedy film which was released in 2010 is about three young men working together in Yunnan, China.

This year’s Busan Food Film Festa is divided into three sections.

The ‘Food Inside Movie’ section looks into the themes we should consider through the food in the movie. The films scheduled to be screened include ‘Minari’, ‘Rice Table’, and ‘The Empire of Sugar’.

The ‘Food Story in Movie’ section is a place to discuss various food stories in the movie by selecting a specific food-related theme. ‘Cat and Grandpa’, ‘A Cup of Coffee at the End of the World’ and ‘All Desserts in the World: Love Sara’ will be screened.

The ‘BFFF Choice Movie Dining’ section presents ‘Goodbye’, ‘Jasan Eobo’ and ‘Tasting Menu’ as popular movies selected by Busan Food Film Festa (BFFF).

While the opening ceremony and outdoor screenings are free to watch, general screenings will cost 8,000 won.