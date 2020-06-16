Busan Food Film Festa Returns July 3-5

Busan Food Film Festival will be held at the Busan Cinema Center from 3rd to the 5th of next month.

Busan Food Film Festival, like the name suggests, invites visitors to enjoy watching films while trying out different food at the event venue, and/or watch movies about food and listen to food-related talks held by experts.

This year, under the theme of ‘Healing Food’, the event has been prepared to provide a time of social healing to the public who were forcibly isolated from society due to the new coronavirus.

This year, Busan Food Film Festa will prepare three program sections and hopes to connect with visitors with more in-depth stories about movies and food along with side events.

The movie guide ‘Cook! Talk!’ will be held before movie screenings of the movie, as well as the food program ‘Food Terrace’, which was a popular program last year about food will return, as well as various programs such as ‘Food Content Talk’.

In addition, the festival is hoping to make a linkage program for the vitality of food-related small businesses facing difficulties.

The popular ‘Food Truck Zone’, a pop-up store ‘Movie Food Zone’ with food from Busan’s hot restaurants, and the ‘Pot-luck Table’, an outdoor open-air event where you can eat food while watching a movie are all scheduled to be there.

Busan Food Film Festa is committed to the prevention and management of infectious diseases by maintaining a certain distance between visitors during movie viewing and side events, as well as preparing fever checks and questionnaires for all visitors who enter and exit the festival.

Up to date news about the upcoming film festival can be found on its official Facebook website.