Busan Foreign School Music Department Performing Free Concert at Daecheon Park This Wednesday

Busan Foreign School’s music department will be performing at the Daecheon Park bandshell at the base of Jangsan Mountain this Wednesday, June 1st at 4:30 pm.

The 90-minute concert will feature 10 different groups from their Middle School and High School Music department including, three concert bands, a jazz band, choirs, a guitar ensemble, a saxophone trio, a string ensemble, and a piano solo by accomplished pianist Clara An according to music teacher Don Grant.

The performance is free for all to attend.