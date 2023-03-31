Busan Garden at Suncheon Bay International Garden Expo 2023 Opens

The city of Busan City will create a ‘Busan Garden’ for the 2023 Suncheon Bay International Garden Expo, which contains the symbolic meaning of the 2030 Busan World Expo’s bid, from April 1st.

The 2023 Suncheon Bay International Garden Expo will be held from April 1 to October 31 on a scale of 193 hectares in three regions of Suncheon, including the Suncheon Bay National Garden.

Busan City and Suncheon City signed a business agreement on September 1 last year and agreed to cooperate with each other to attract the 2030 Busan World Expo and successfully host the 2023 Suncheon Bay International Garden Expo. The creation of the Busan Garden was carried out as part of these agreements.

The Busan Garden was created on an area of ​​500 square meters with a project cost of 300 million won. Based on the theme of ‘Busan Wave’ selected through a public contest, the sea and waves are put into the space to express Busan in the world where waves are made and waves are created, extending farther and higher and Busan changing dynamically.

A total of 15 species of various plants are planted, including camellias and hydrangea, which are representative flowers of Busan, and Busan city communication character ‘Boogi’ and sculptures symbolizing Busan are arranged, making it a perfect photo zone.

In addition, the Busan Garden transforms into a beautiful garden at night by using landscape lighting.