Check Out the 2022 Busan Garden Expo This Weekend @ Busan Citizen’s Park

The Busan Garden Expo will be held from the 20th to the 23rd of this month at Busan Citizen’s Park.

Hosted by the city of Busan, the Garden Expo is to promote the role of green space in the city and offer citizens a glimpse into the latest trends in garden design.

There will be around 50 gardens, including show gardens, citizen’s gardens and theme gardens, as well as flower streets, filled with 150,000 flowers of 10 types, including chrysanthemums and pink muhly.

The expo will open from 10 am to 6 pm and is free of charge while the gardens will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Event Details

Period: October 20-23

Venue: Busan Citizen’s Park

Time: 10 am – 6 pm