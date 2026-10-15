Busan Garden Show Opens With 40 Garden Displays Along Nakdong River

The 2026 Busan Garden Show is underway at Busan Nakdong River Garden, featuring 40 garden installations and a variety of hands-on activities through October 18.

Organized by Busan Metropolitan City, the four-day event is being held under the theme “Life with Gardens, Stories Connected by Gardens,” highlighting the connections between nature, people and communities.

The exhibition features a mix of specially designed gardens, corporate-sponsored installations, regional artist gardens and community-created spaces.

Among the highlights is “Haven,” a garden designed by Hwang Ji-hae, along with environmentally focused corporate gardens and installations reflecting the characteristics of different neighborhoods across Busan.

A special exchange garden created in cooperation with Seoul Metropolitan Government will also be displayed, emphasizing collaboration between cities through garden design.

Community participation is another major focus of this year’s event.

The Garden Studies 101 section features contributions from five participating institutions, including Pusan National University, while 10 gardens selected through a public competition will be presented in the Big Palm Garden exhibition.

Another six gardens created with the participation of citizen gardeners will showcase ideas developed by local residents.

Beyond the exhibitions, visitors can take part in gardening classes, cultural workshops and live performances designed to introduce gardening as an accessible recreational activity.

The event also offers opportunities for families and friends to explore the garden grounds and enjoy the natural surroundings of the Nakdong River.

Busan Nakdong River Garden is being developed as a public green space that combines the river’s ecological environment with landscaped gardens and recreational areas.

The city hopes the annual garden show will encourage greater community participation in gardening while supporting its longer-term ambition of having Busan Nakdong River Garden designated as a national garden.