Busan Garden Show Opens With 40 Garden Displays Along Nakdong River
Image: City of Busan
Local Destinations

Busan Garden Show Opens With 40 Garden Displays Along Nakdong River

By Haps Staff

The 2026 Busan Garden Show is underway at Busan Nakdong River Garden, featuring 40 garden installations and a variety of hands-on activities through October 18.

Organized by Busan Metropolitan City, the four-day event is being held under the theme “Life with Gardens, Stories Connected by Gardens,” highlighting the connections between nature, people and communities.

The exhibition features a mix of specially designed gardens, corporate-sponsored installations, regional artist gardens and community-created spaces.

Among the highlights is “Haven,” a garden designed by Hwang Ji-hae, along with environmentally focused corporate gardens and installations reflecting the characteristics of different neighborhoods across Busan.

A special exchange garden created in cooperation with Seoul Metropolitan Government will also be displayed, emphasizing collaboration between cities through garden design.

Community participation is another major focus of this year’s event.

The Garden Studies 101 section features contributions from five participating institutions, including Pusan National University, while 10 gardens selected through a public competition will be presented in the Big Palm Garden exhibition.

Another six gardens created with the participation of citizen gardeners will showcase ideas developed by local residents.

Beyond the exhibitions, visitors can take part in gardening classes, cultural workshops and live performances designed to introduce gardening as an accessible recreational activity.

The event also offers opportunities for families and friends to explore the garden grounds and enjoy the natural surroundings of the Nakdong River.

Busan Nakdong River Garden is being developed as a public green space that combines the river’s ecological environment with landscaped gardens and recreational areas.

The city hopes the annual garden show will encourage greater community participation in gardening while supporting its longer-term ambition of having Busan Nakdong River Garden designated as a national garden.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] -- Please subscribe to our channels.

Related Articles

Yeongdo’s Cheonghak Waterfront Park to Get New Fountain and Harbor Views

Taejongdae Zipline Reopens With Lower Prices

Busan Urban Agriculture Festival Returns to Song Sang-hyeon Square

Busan Guide for Autumn: Foliage, Festivals, and Flowers

Taejongdae Theme Park Partially Reopens as Zip Line Remains Closed

F1963 Garden Named One of Korea’s 30 Most Beautiful Private Gardens

The Latest

Busan Introduces Shark-Themed Buses as Bukangi Draws Crowds to North Port

Two Coffee Festivals Bring a Weekend of Coffee and Cafe Culture to Busan

Gyeongnam’s Byeori Heads to Daejeon Content Fair

Seoul to Expand Line 9 Express Trains and Introduce Express Bus Routes in November

Hwangmaesan Silver Grass Festival Begins October 17

부산낙동강정원에서 만나는 가을, 2026 부산 가든쇼 개막

Busan
overcast clouds
12.5 ° C
12.5 °
12.5 °
71%
1.8m/s
90%
Fri
24 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
21 °
Tue
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel