This exhibition aims to provide an opportunity to look into the historical identity of the city of Busan and its current position in the context of what kind of gateways Busan has gone through from the opening of the port to the present day.

Event Information

Period: September 17 – December 5, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website: museum.busan.go.kr/busan/index