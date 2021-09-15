Image: Busan GImhae Light Rail
Busan-Gimhae Light Rail Celebrates 10 Years of Operation

Haps Staff

Busan Gimhae Light Rail, the inter-regional urban railroad between Busan and Gimhae, celebrates its 10th anniversary on September 17.

The railway, which opened on September 17, 2011, connects Sasang-gu in Busan to Gimhae City and has 21 stops, including Gimhae International Airport at a distance of 23.2 kilometers.

Over the past 10 years, a total of 158 million people have taken the railway.

The railway has been decorated in a historical Gaya theme and offers cultural activities which support the community while the average number of passengers last year was 34,752.

A variety of events and offers will be available to riders until the end of the month.

