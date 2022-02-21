Busan Global Center Seeks “Life in Busan” Mobile App Interpretation/Translation Support Group

The Busan Global Center is seeking applications for interpretation/translation volunteers for phone counseling and chatting services for the “Life in Busan” mobile app through March 6, 2022.

All residents in Busan, including foreign residents, are eligible to apply.

Korean applicants have to be fluent in the applicable language. Foreign applicants have to be fluent in Korean as well as hold a long-term residency visa.

The interpretation and counseling service is provided through the “Life in Busan” mobile app 12 hours a day from 9 am to 9 pm.

Foreign residents in Busan can call and receive accompanying interpretation services (on-site interpreting/professional counseling) and chat on the “Life in Busan” mobile app when they experience difficulties with communicating in Korean in daily life.

Application Period: February 14 – March 6, 2022

Inquiry: Busan Global Center 1577-7716

For more detailed information about applying for the Life in Busan interpretation/translation support group, please visit here (Korean).