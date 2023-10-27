Busan Global Village Hosts “English Flea Market” and “English Experience Event” Today

On October 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Busan Global Village’s Experience Building will play host to an “English Flea Market” and an “English Experience Event,” inviting both citizens and foreigners in Busan to participate.

Overview of Busan Global Village English Flea Market and Experience Event

The English Flea Market, taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., encourages participants to engage in transactions using English.

Various goods, including unused school supplies, clothing, toys, and books, will be on sale, with individuals showcasing their products using self-crafted English advertising slogans.

Native-speaking instructors from Busan Global Village will be on-site to assist non-English speakers in their transactions.

The English Experience Event, scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., will offer participants the opportunity to immerse themselves in various real-life scenarios involving English usage.

Activities include role-playing at facilities such as airports, taxis, and subways, as well as engaging in quizzes to familiarize oneself with English expressions for public transportation.

The event aims to provide a fun and educational environment for families, fostering a natural and comfortable learning experience for English language acquisition.

Nam Jeong-eun, Director of the Youth Industry-Academic Bureau at Busan City, expressed her hopes for the event to create an environment where Busan citizens can comfortably and confidently engage with the English language, with a special emphasis on nurturing global talents among the younger generation.

Furthermore, as part of the city’s commitment to promoting English proficiency, Busan City continues to spearhead initiatives such as the ‘Speak English Comfy City’ project, aiming to create opportunities for citizens to experience various real-life scenarios involving English usage.