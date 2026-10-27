Busan Global Webtoon Festival Celebrates 10 Years With 800 Works and Free Events
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Lifestyle

Busan Global Webtoon Festival Celebrates 10 Years With 800 Works and Free Events

By Haps Staff

The Busan Global Webtoon Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary from October 30 to November 1, bringing together approximately 190 artists and 800 works from Korea and overseas.

The three-day festival will take place at Museum 1 and the Busan Cultural Content Complex under the theme “Ten Years, One Story.”

First held in 2017, the festival has grown into an annual event connecting webtoon creators, industry professionals and fans.

This year’s exhibition will look back at the festival’s history through a collection of past promotional posters, alongside hundreds of works highlighting different artistic styles and storytelling approaches.

Visitors will also have opportunities to meet established webtoon artists during live drawing talk shows, where creators will discuss their work and demonstrate their illustration techniques.

The festival will feature an expanded business program, including meetings between artists, publishers and industry representatives aimed at supporting international distribution and commercial opportunities.

Additional activities will include a live talk show in cooperation with Busan English Broadcasting and exhibition booths operated by local universities.

Families and younger visitors can participate in a family cartoon drawing competition, caricature events and other interactive activities.

Students interested in pursuing careers in webtoons can also visit a special consultation program offering advice from professional artists about the industry and creative careers.

Admission to the festival is free, with exhibitions open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Further information and program schedules are available at www.bwebtoon.com.

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Haps Staff
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