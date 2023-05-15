Busan Go Festival Takes Place This Weekend

The 8th Busan Original Downtown Revitalization Festival, also known as the Busan Go Festival, will take place for two days from May 20 to May 21 in two original downtown districts of Dong-gu and Yeongdo-gu.

The festival, which is celebrating its 8th year, aims to showcase and experience various attractions in the old downtown and provide participants with unique regional content through themed experience programs.

The festival will feature five themed programs: Creepy, Read, Meet, Feel, and Get Drunk. In Dong-gu, the festival will be held under two themes, Creepy and Reading.

The Creepy and Mysterious Jeungsan event is a night mission tour with a history and horror theme at Jeungsan Park, taking place on May 20th and 21st from 5 pm to 10 pm.

There will also be a decorating experience using fluorescent paint and exciting Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and dance performances.

The Read-Sanbuk (BOOK) Road Concert is an event taking place at the Chaekmaru Observatory of Dong-gu Library on May 21st from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

In Yeongdo-gu, the festival will be held under three themes: Feeling, Meeting, and Drinking. The Feeling-Mini Rock (Stone) Festival is a performance event taking place at Gamji Beach in Taejongdae for two days from 3 pm to 5 pm on May 20th and 21st.

The Meeting-Hari Port Sampler is a fishing village tour that takes place on May 20th and 21st from 11 am to 4 pm around Hari Port in Dongsam-dong.

Lastly, Drinking-Drinking and Resting is a two-day program taking place from May 20th and 21st from 4 pm to 10 pm at the alternative pier of Yeongdo’s North Bin Stock Market, where participants can enjoy alcohol and the night view of the pier.

Participants who complete the programs will receive a souvenir representing the region or a discount coupon to revitalize the local commercial district.

Some programs require a fee, and reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee website (www.bfo.or.kr).

The festival is also being held in cooperation with the Busan Tourism Organization, 2023 Central Busan Coffee Week, and Alley Tour – Yeongdo Bongsan Village Masil-gil.