Image: Busan National Gugak Center
Busan Gugak Center Introduces Band-Infused Performances

By Haps Staff

The National Busan Gugak Center is blending Korea’s traditional vocal music with modern band instruments for the first time in its regular performances.

The center’s vocal group is set to perform ‘Garak Song Song’ at Yeonakdang on June 14th and 15th, marking a historic fusion of old and new sounds.

The event will feature performances by the Busan National Gugak Center’s vocal and instrumental groups, alongside guest bands.

Traditionally lengthy vocal pieces have been reimagined, with 12 songs condensed to approximately 4 minutes and 30 seconds each.

Six members, each specializing in traditional Korean genres such as folk songs, pansori, and gayageum byeongchang, will showcase their talents through two solo performances each. The repertoire includes Gyeonggi japga ‘Janggi Taryeong,’ Pansori Simcheongga ‘Pung,’ Pansori Jeokbyeokga ‘Hwagwang Chungcheon,’ and more.

The National Busan Gugak Center comprises three groups: an instrumental troupe, a dance troupe, and a vocal troupe.

Tickets for the performance are priced at 20,000 won for S seats and 10,000 won for A seats.

