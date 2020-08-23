Busan, Gyeongnam Region Forecast To See Up to 100mm of Rain During Typhoon Bavi

Typhoon Bavi, the 8th typhoon of the season is expected to drop between 30mm to 100mm of rain in the Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province region according to the Busan Meteorological Administration.

Strong winds of up to 35m per second are expected to occur beginning in the afternoon of the 26th and last until the 27th.

Heavier rains of 100mm to 300mm are forecast to hit Jirisan Mountain.

The typhoon is advancing northeast at a speed of 11km/hr from the sea in the northeast of Taipei and is expected to impact Okinawa tomorrow and head toward the southern sea near Jeju Island on the 25th.

Heavy rains and strong winds are expected in the central regions and Seoul which is currently in direct line of the storm’s path.

Bavi is named for a mountainous range in northern Vietnam.