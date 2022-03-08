Lifestyle

Busan Has the Lowest Wages for Female Workers Among Major Cities in Korea

Haps Staff

Among the seven metropolitan cities in the country, female workers’ wages are lowest in Busan recent statistics show.

According to the Busan Labor Rights Center, the average salary for a woman in the country as of 2020 is 2.47 million, much lower than the men’s average of 3.71 million won.

Statistics showed that in the first half of 2021, women in Busan received an average of 1.95 million won, the lowest among the seven major cities.

Incheon was second-worst at 1.997 million, Ulsan and Gwangju were both at 2.01 million, Daejeon was at 2.13 million won, and women in Seoul earned 2.33 million won.

The Labor Rights Center also said that women were three times more likely to face harassment in the office.

