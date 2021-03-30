Busan Has Third Highest Daily Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Yesterday

The city of Busan reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday increasing the cumulative caseload to 3,794.

The daily figure is the third-largest since the first case was found in February last year with 26 of the cases today linked to entertainment establishments.

So far 109 cases have been found in a cluster that began from a refrigeration business in Seo-gu and spread to entertainment establishments.

Since the 24th, Busan has been conducting preemptive tests on all workers of some 4,100 entertainment establishments. Additional cases are highly likely to be found as the number of known contacts alone exceeds 2,000.

Health authorities are urging visitors to singing rooms and singing bars since the 15th to get tested.

13 cases were added to the Yeongje-gu welfare center that temporarily closed due to a group infection, bringing the related caseload to 47.

Vaccinations in Busan Reach Almost 69,000

As of yesterday, 68,918 people received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Busan and 206 people received their second shot.

In particular, a woman in her 80’s who received the AstraZeneca vaccine on the 25th died on the 29th, four days after inoculation. Authorities are investigating whether there is a correlation between the vaccine and her death.

The deceased is known to have been an in-patient of a nursing hospital with underlying illnesses.