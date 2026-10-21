Busan Healing Festa Brings Yoga, Meditation and Wellness to Beomeosa Temple

Busan’s historic Beomeosa Temple will host a three-day wellness festival from October 23 to 25, offering visitors a chance to unwind through yoga, meditation, forest walks and digital detox programs.

The 2026 Busan Healing Festa will take place across the temple grounds and the Seon Culture Education Center in Geumjeong-gu, combining traditional Buddhist practices with contemporary wellness activities.

Organized by the Busan Metropolitan Government and Busan Tourism Organization, the festival is designed for residents and visitors looking to take a break from their daily routines while enjoying the autumn scenery around Geumjeongsan Mountain.

The program includes both free and paid activities, with options ranging from gentle meditation sessions to more physically demanding outdoor experiences.

Paid programs include forest trail running and recovery sessions with professional instructors, yoga in the temple surroundings, and barre classes combining ballet-inspired movements with Pilates and strength training.

A digital detox program, titled “Dopamine OFF, Geumjeongsan ON,” will encourage participants to step away from their smartphones and everyday distractions through sessions led by an oriental medicine doctor and a neuroscience meditation instructor.

Guided forest healing walks will also offer opportunities to explore the mountain’s natural surroundings.

Free activities include conversations with Buddhist monks, Seon meditation and breathing exercises, sound healing with singing bowls, outdoor yoga and a moonlight walking program through the temple grounds.

The evening walk will allow participants to experience Beomeosa after dark before concluding with a singing bowl meditation session.

A wellness experience area within the temple grounds will feature booths operated by eight of Busan’s leading wellness tourism destinations, introducing activities such as aromatherapy, Nordic walking, meditation and paddling-related experiences.

A wellness market will also be available for visitors to browse.

To make the event more accessible, a shuttle bus will operate between Beomeosa Station Exit 3 on Subway Line 1, Beomeosa Temple and the Seon Culture Education Center. Shuttle service is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. on October 23 through 7:40 p.m. on October 25.

Following the festival, Busan will hold a Wellness Week from October 26 to November 15, offering discount vouchers and additional opportunities to experience wellness programs at participating tourism destinations.

Details about individual sessions, participation fees and reservations are available through Visit Busan and the official Busan Healing Festa website.