Busan Heritage Night 2021

Busan Heritage Night is a cultural heritage program that takes place during the nighttime. As part of the Cultural Heritage Administration project, the event has taken place in Seo-gu since 2016.

To promote the historical meaning and value of Busan as the provisional capital during the Korean War, the event venues have been expanded to Jung-gu in Busan, and programs including tours, performances, food, accommodation, and markets have been enhanced.

Event Information

Date & Time: October 1-2, 2021, 18:00-22:00

Venue: Online

Offline: around Provisional Capital Memorial Street, Seo-gu

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website: busan-heritage-night.com/ (Korean)