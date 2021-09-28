Events

Busan Heritage Night 2021

Haps Staff

Busan Heritage Night is a cultural heritage program that takes place during the nighttime. As part of the Cultural Heritage Administration project, the event has taken place in Seo-gu since 2016.

To promote the historical meaning and value of Busan as the provisional capital during the Korean War, the event venues have been expanded to Jung-gu in Busan, and programs including tours, performances, food, accommodation, and markets have been enhanced.

Event Information

Date & Time: October 1-2, 2021, 18:00-22:00

Venue: Online

Offline: around Provisional Capital Memorial Street, Seo-gu

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website: busan-heritage-night.com/ (Korean)

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
20.1 °
78 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Tue
23 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 