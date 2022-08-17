Busan Heritage Night to Promote City’s History

The 2022 Busan Heritage Night will take place on August 19 – 20, 2022, from 16:00-22:00 around Provisional Capital Memorial Street in Seo-gu.

Busan Heritage Night is a cultural heritage program that takes place during the night time. As part of the Cultural Heritage Administration project, the event has taken place in Seo-gu since 2016.

To promote the historical meaning and value of Busan as the provisional capital during the Korean War, the event venues have been expanded to Jung-gu in Busan and programs including tours, performances, food, accommodation, and markets have been enhanced.

Event Information

Period: August 19 – 20, 2022

Time: , 16:00-22:00

Place: Busan Temporary Capital Government Building (Presently Seokdang Museum of Dong-A University), cultural heritage sites in Jung-gu and Seo-gu

Opening Ceremony June 21, 19:00 at Busan Temporary Capital Government Building (Presently Seokdang Museum of Dong-A University)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Program

Historic night tour, stamp tour, exhibition, performance and concert, Yeongdodaegyo Bridge lifting event, Taekwondo Demonstration, Busan Nongak, Pipe Organ Concert, Gayageum Sanjo and more

Website: www.busan-heritage-night.com/ (Korean)