Busan Hit Product Special Sale Exhibition

The city of Busan announced that it will hold the 2021 Busan hit product special sale ‘Dongbaek Market’ at the central event hall on the 1st basement floor of the Shinsegae Department Store Myeong-dong main branch in Seoul from August 13 to 19.

This event is held by Busan City and Shinsegae Department Store to help promote and develop sales channels for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) suffering from the prolonged economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID-19.

The city plans to actively support local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to develop sales channels for large distribution networks in the metropolitan area and to promote and sell the excellence of products of Busan companies to consumers in the metropolitan area.

Participating companies and major products are Hamchorok (collagen jelly), Haley (coffee dripper), Woodland (imported wood cookware), Reel yogurt (yogurt), Seokha (broth tea bag), Jeil Foods (soybean paste, soy sauce), CK Korea Co., Ltd. (seasoning), and Codex Co., Ltd. (closed container).