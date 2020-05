The city of Busan has not seen additional cases of COVID-19 for 10 straight days.

Busan health authorities said they tested 458 people on Thursday but they have all tested negative.

The cumulative number of confirmed patients in Busan is currently 141.

Three of them died, and 128 have been discharged after complete recovery.

Currently, 10 people are receiving inpatient treatment. There are 2,443 people under self-isolation.