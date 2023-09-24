Busan Hitting the Main Stretch of its 2030 World Expo Campaign

The push for the 2030 Busan World Expo is gaining momentum, and it’s not just about officials but also about local citizens coming together to support the cause.

Starting from October and leading up to the decision date of November 28th for the 2030 Busan World Expo’s hosting, the city of Busan is rallying the local community to join in a vibrant citizen participation campaign. The aim is to create an atmosphere of enthusiastic local support and anticipation for this significant event.

This effort is crucial as the final decision for hosting the 2030 World Expo will be made during the upcoming General Assembly of the International Exhibition Organization (BIE) in Paris.

As part of this campaign, citizens are already actively engaged. In the past, a campaign was launched in February, supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy’s ‘Industrial Convergence Regulatory Sandbox Demonstration Special Project.’ It encouraged citizens to voluntarily adorn their personal vehicles with cheering phrases, which garnered a remarkable response from the community.

The main part of the campaign includes exciting activities such as rapping 2030 Busan World Expo cheering phrases on local tourist guide vehicles in Paris, offering hat flags to group tourists, hoisting flags on local two-wheeled vehicles for promotional purposes, and organizing social network service (SNS) events targeting local college students who have shown significant interest in Korean culture.

The city is not just hoping for success; it is actively involving locals in the campaign to showcase their enthusiasm and support for the Busan World Expo in 2030.