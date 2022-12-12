Busan Holds Public Forum to Discuss the New BuTX Railway

The city of Busan City held a public forum at City Hall at 2 pm yesterday for the Busan-type express railway, BuTX.

According to city, BuTX will connect Gaeokdo, where the new airport will be, to the Osiria Tourism Complex in eastern Busan, with stops in Myeongji, Hadan, the North Port, and Centum City.

The city estimates that this system would cut down the travel time between Gaedokdo and Busan Station to 15 minutes.

Mayor Park Heong-joon said that the BuTX will ease the traffic problem in the city and will be used as basic infrastructure for the 2030 Busan World Expo.