The “Busan Home Living and Household Goods Exhibition” is taking place through Sunday at BEXCO in Centum City.

Approximately 150 companies with nearly 400 booths will participate featuring the latest in home living, kitchens, furniture, and more.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last entrance at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free.