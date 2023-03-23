Busan Hope Dream Light Festival

This year, a theme of anticipation for the World Expo 2030 Busan will be added to provide more differentiated attractions and express the city’s progress.

Sculptures are installed at the 600-meter section from the park’s South 1 Gate to the North Gate and from there to the Busan National Gugak Center.

Also, the fountain near South 1 Gate features a lighting display every night.

The event at Busan Citizens’ Park takes place until April 7.

How to get to Busan Citizens Park: Bujeon Station (metro line 1), exit 7. Walk toward Busan Bank and go straight 500 meters along the road.