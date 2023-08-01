Busan Hopes to Make Samnakdunchi a National Garden

Busan takes significant steps towards designating Nakdong River as the city’s first and the country’s largest National Garden, following the successful registration of Samnakdunchi as a Local Garden.

Covering an area of 250,000 square meters, the Samnakdunchi site was previously used for agriculture but underwent restoration as part of the Nakdong River Restoration Project, transforming into a habitat for migratory birds and a picturesque walking trail.

With its registration as a Local Garden, the Samnakdunchi will now promote Busan’s cultural and garden industry while enhancing tourism and leisure opportunities.

The garden will offer various attractions, such as a dedicated space for migratory birds, seasonal flower gardens, hands-on experience areas, and an ecological and cultural trail along the riverside.

Looking ahead, Busan aims to operate the Nakdong River National Garden for at least three years as a local garden, becoming a space where humans and migratory birds coexist harmoniously. The city plans to apply for national garden designation, with Suncheonman Bay and Gwataehwagang National Gardens serving as precedents.

A team dedicated to national gardens has been established at the Nakdong River Management Headquarters to support this initiative, and policy cooperation with Suncheon City will be strengthened. Additionally, the city will work with relevant organizations to finalize the consultation for Nakdong River’s National Garden designation.

Moreover, in the interest of balanced development, the city intends to build a large-scale ecological wetland in the western mountain area, mitigating the environmental impact of the Daejeodaegyo Bridge’s construction.

The wetland will become a signature feature of the Nakdong River National Garden, offering visitors a unique and environmentally-friendly garden experience.

Furthermore, plans include establishing a tourist center and eco-friendly transportation options to enhance access and convenience for domestic and international tourists.