Busan Hoping to Host Friendly Match Between Korea and Peru on June 16

The city of Busan is making efforts to host the Republic of Korea’s national soccer team’s A-friendly match against Peru, scheduled for June 16th, at Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

This comes after the city submitted an application for the friendly match earlier this year, and it has been nearly four years since an A-match was held in Busan.

The city hopes to showcase world-class players such as Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in, Kim Min-jae, and Lee Jae-seong to citizens and fans.

In addition, the city aims to promote the enthusiasm of Busan citizens for hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The Korea Football Association is expected to confirm the venue for the warm-up matches, including the one against El Salvador on June 20th, in the middle of this month.

Previously, the Korea Football Association held an A-match against Colombia on March 17th at Munsu Stadium in Ulsan and a friendly match against Uruguay on the 21st of the same month at Sangam Stadium in Seoul.

An official from the Sports Promotion Division of Busan City stated that they are committed to bringing the national soccer team A-match to Busan in the future and allowing Busan citizens to express their interest in soccer and the desire to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.