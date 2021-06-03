Busan Signs MOU to Host the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships

The city of Busan and related organizations signed a memorandum of understanding to host the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Busan at City Hall yesterday.

The World Para Athletics Championships will take place in Busan in April 2023

with more than 4,500 participants from 150 countries expected to attend.

The city of Busan plans to cooperate with related organizations for the successful hosting of the World Para Athletics Championships and to create a place of communication and international cooperation for people with disabilities around the world.