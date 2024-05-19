Busan Hosts 52nd Traditional Coming of Age Ceremony Today

Busan City’s Women’s Cultural Center will commemorate the 52nd Coming of Age Day on May 20 with a traditional “Coming of Age Ceremony” at 2 p.m. in the main auditorium.

The ceremony celebrates young individuals entering adulthood and aims to instill a sense of pride and responsibility as they become full-fledged members of society.

The event, held annually on the third Monday of May, will feature a blend of traditional and modern elements.

Participants will be dressed in traditional Hanbok and receive etiquette education, including bowing and ceremonial greetings.