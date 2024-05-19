Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan Hosts 52nd Traditional Coming of Age Ceremony Today

By Haps Staff

Busan City’s Women’s Cultural Center will commemorate the 52nd Coming of Age Day on May 20 with a traditional “Coming of Age Ceremony” at 2 p.m. in the main auditorium.

The ceremony celebrates young individuals entering adulthood and aims to instill a sense of pride and responsibility as they become full-fledged members of society.

The event, held annually on the third Monday of May, will feature a blend of traditional and modern elements.

Participants will be dressed in traditional Hanbok and receive etiquette education, including bowing and ceremonial greetings.

Haps Staff
