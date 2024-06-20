Image: City of Busan
Busan Hosts Roadshow in Shanghai to Attract Chinese Tourists

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization are set to host a major tourism roadshow in Shanghai from June 21-23, 2024.

The event will take place at Raffles City, a prominent shopping mall in Shanghai, and aims to promote Busan as a prime travel destination for Chinese tourists.

The roadshow is part of Busan’s strategic effort to boost tourism in the post-COVID era. It follows a successful event in Qingdao in May, which saw significant engagement from local and international visitors. This initiative is particularly timely as it aligns with the increasing trend of individual travel and the fast-paced digitalization of tourism services.

Over 5,000 participants are expected to attend the Shanghai roadshow, including representatives from local travel agencies, online travel agencies, duty-free shops, airlines, and general consumers.

The three-day event will feature various activities designed to foster business connections and promote Busan’s tourist attractions.

The first day, June 21, will focus on business-to-business interactions through a ‘Partner Day’ event, providing an opportunity for Busan’s travel industry to develop sales channels in the Chinese market.

The subsequent days will offer promotional materials, on-site events, and a Busan tourism promotion booth providing travel product consultations.

The roadshow will also include cultural performances such as K-pop dance shows, a Busan tourism quiz event, and interactive photo zones, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

During the event, the city of Busan will be honored with the ‘2024 Global Travel Destination Top 100’ award by Trip.com.

