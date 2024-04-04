Busan Hosts the 2024 Busan Open International Men’s Challenger Tennis Tournament

From April 7th to April 14th, the Geumjeong Sports Park tennis court will be the battleground for the 2024 Busan Open International Men’s Challenger Tennis Tournament, a premier event in the tennis world.

This tournament, celebrating its 24th anniversary, is classified as a challenger 125 class competition, offering total prize money of $164,000.

With renowned players from around the globe, including 30 domestic and 104 overseas participants, spectators can witness thrilling matches throughout the week.

The tournament features singles and doubles preliminaries from April 7th to 8th, followed by the finals until April 13th.

The highlight of the event, the singles and doubles finals, will take place on April 14th, attracting tennis enthusiasts and fans alike.

Notable players such as Hong Seong-chan, Jeong Yun-seong, and Kwon Soon-woo will compete alongside international talents, promising an exhilarating display of skill and competition.