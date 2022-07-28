Busan Hosts the Opening Ceremony of “Expo Friends”, a Foreigner PR Group for the 2030 Busan World Expo

The city of Busan has launched ‘Expo Friends’, a foreigner PR group for the 2030 Busan World Expo, together with the Busan International Foundation, that will carry out various promotional activities to attract the Expo.

Although the official launch ceremony was held on the 27th, from March of this year, 109 people from 38 countries, including international students and the general public, were selected by recruiting applicants to participate in the promotional group for foreigners living in Busan.

And since last April, they have been engaged in social media promotion activities using Korean and their native language to add support for the event to attract the 2030 Busan World Expo and participate in the 2nd competitive PT content held in Paris, France in June.

In the second half of the year, the city also plans to continue promoting the Nuri Communication Network and supporting events to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

In addition, content to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo and Busan is produced in Korean and native languages, thereby enabling the will and enthusiasm of Busan to host the Expo not only in Korea but also abroad. Various activities such as support for the Busan International Exposition Organization (BIE) on-site inspection team to visit next year will continue.

On the morning of the 27th, the launching ceremony of ‘Expo Friends’ was held, and about 100 people including Busan City and Busan International Foundation officials and 80 members of ‘Expo Friends’ attended.