Busan Housing Interior Exhibition Held at BEXCO This Week

The 2020 Busan Housing Interior Exhibition will be held at the Exhibition Center I, BEXCO for four days from April 30 through May 3.

This year’s exhibition is aimed at providing a single view of every type of architecture & interior information.

This exhibition is hosted by Busan MBC and organized by Messe Korea. The show comprises 400 booths from 100 companies, which are divided into the following categories: construction materials, tools, interior/exterior materials, country house, housing construction, solar heat, air conditioning/heating materials, bath/kitchen materials, smart home, interior, furniture, home appliances, lighting, home interior, etc.

In particular, the ‘Special Gallery Exhibition’ will display a variety of domestic and overseas works ranging from still life pieces and landscapes to prints, abstracts, and pop artworks, thus providing visitors an opportunity to encounter paintings suited for the purpose and intended use of respective spaces at appropriate prices.

The exhibition is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the last entrance is at 5:30 p.m. The admission fee is KRW 5,000. Free admission is offered to those who enroll in advance on the exhibition website or download the ‘Fair Free’ app on their smartphone. For more detailed information, contact the organizer Messe Korea or visit the official website.

Period: April 30 – May 3

Venue: BEXCO

Opening Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (last admission is 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: 5,000 won

Eat Like a Local: Busan Steak of Mind at Haeundae’s Piggy Bistro

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
No longer a well-kept foodie secret, Piggy Bistro in Haeundae thrives in presenting authentic western dishes with outstanding food and an intimate atmosphere.
Read more

Wolfhound Begins “Tasty Tuesday” Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Wolfhound in Haeundae has begun a new "Tasty Tuesday" food special which offers three of its popular dishes for discounted prices.
Read more

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Busan Bites: Original No. 18 Wandang House Balguksu

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
The restaurant, well-known throughout the city has carried on its family business across three generations, opening in 1947.
Read more

