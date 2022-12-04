Busan Human Rights Week Begins Today

The Busan Human Rights Week opens this week, celebrating the 74th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The week will kick off with a Busan Human Rights Conference at BEXCO on Monday morning.

On Friday morning, there will be a Human Rights Day ceremony at City Hall, attended by Mayor park Heong-joon, City Council Chairperson Ahn Seong-min, and more.

Various cultural events will take place from Monday until Saturday, including the screening of human rights films, a human rights policy forum with special lectures, and more.