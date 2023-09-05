Arts & Culture

Busan Illustration Fair 2023 Gets Underway Thursday

By Haps Staff

Experience the Busan Illustration Fair 2023, affectionately known as “Builfe”, taking place this weekend at BEXCO.

Builfe stands as a premier exhibition in illustration, with a strong focus on Busan and the Gyeongnam region as a thriving market.

You can experience watching both buyers and visitors sharing their love of illustration. The fair not only supports talented artists but also attracts a diverse audience, including buyers and enthusiasts from various related fields.

The event is scheduled from September 7th to September 10th, with daily hours running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for September 10th, when it closes at 5 p.m. in Exhibition Center 2 Hall, spanning from 4A to 4E, with admission priced at 10,000 won.

Haps Staff
