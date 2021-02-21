Busan in Apple’s Plans for New Store Launch

An Apple store may be coming to Busan as part of the company’s plans to expand in the country.

A second store is expected to open in Seoul this month according to Korea Bizwire, with the Yeouido location likely to be announced at a press conference scheduled for Wednesday.

The company is reportedly planning to further expand its presence in South Korea, preparing for a third store in Myeongdong in central Seoul and a fourth store in the southeastern port city of Busan according to Yonhap News.

Korea’s first Apple store opened in 2018.