“Busan in my Mind” Photo Exhibition Taking Place in Seoul

A “Busan in my Mind” photo exhibition will take place at Geumsan Gallery in Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul from March 11 to April 18.

The special exhibition is part of the Asia Hotel Art Fair which was canceled in Busan last month due to the coronavirus.

Eight artists including An Joon, Jo Aeri, Kim Eon Ji, Kim Ji Hye, Kim Ji Young, Goryeo Myung, Park Kyung Tae, and Doo Yang Yang participate in the exhibition designed to increase the new artistic possibilities and values ​​of Busan.

They show Busan landscapes and landmarks captured by the artist’s unique and original gaze through over 30 photographs taken by them while staying in Busan.

This exhibition highlights Busan’s society, culture, and history through the image of Busan viewed from 8 people with 8 colors.