Image: Asia Hotel Art Fair
Arts & Culture

“Busan in my Mind” Photo Exhibition Taking Place in Seoul

Haps Staff

A “Busan in my Mind” photo exhibition will take place at Geumsan Gallery in Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul from March 11 to April 18.

The special exhibition is part of the Asia Hotel Art Fair which was canceled in Busan last month due to the coronavirus.

Eight artists including An Joon, Jo Aeri, Kim Eon Ji, Kim Ji Hye, Kim Ji Young, Goryeo Myung, Park Kyung Tae, and Doo Yang Yang participate in the exhibition designed to increase the new artistic possibilities and values ​​of Busan. 

They show Busan landscapes and landmarks captured by the artist’s unique and original gaze through over 30 photographs taken by them while staying in Busan.

This exhibition highlights Busan’s society, culture, and history through the image of Busan viewed from 8 people with 8 colors.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Jeonju International Film Festival Postponed

Haps Staff -
The popular Jeonju International Film Festival scheduled from April 30th has been postponed.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan International Short Film Festival Postponed Until August

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Short Film Festival scheduled for next month has been postponed until August.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Updated: Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Haps Staff -
Here is an updated list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Cooking Korean: Make Your Own Bulgogi at Home

Cindy Choi -
Bulgogi, which literally translates to 'fire meat,' is a tasty beef dish which you can get anywhere in South Korea, and it is served all the time.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 9 – March 15

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

How to Apply for 2020 Foreign Resident Community Cultural Event Support

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) supports Cultural Events of Foreign Communities in 2020 for exchange and interaction between expatriates and locals.
Read more

The Latest

“Busan in my Mind” Photo Exhibition Taking Place in Seoul

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A "Busan in my Mind" photo exhibition will take place at Geumsan Gallery in Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul from March 11 to April 18.
Read more

KBO Postpones Start of 2020 Season

Sports News Haps Staff -
The Korean Baseball Organization has postponed the start of the 2020 season until April, the latest sports league to take the measure due to the COVID-19 situation around the country.
Read more

HAPS 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Releases 7 More Patients

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest COVID-19 news from Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

Changnyeong Cancels its Yuchae Flower Festival

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Changhyeong-gun in Gyeongnam province has canceled its Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival scheduled for next month.
Read more

Jeonju International Film Festival Postponed

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The popular Jeonju International Film Festival scheduled from April 30th has been postponed.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
5.5 ° C
7 °
4 °
60 %
1kmh
1 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
9 °

Dine & Drink

HAPS 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.
Read more

Johnny Rockets Offers a “Dipped in Cheese Burger”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
ohnny Rockets in Korea has begun its latest offering -- the "Dipped in Cheese Burger".
Read more

OB Maintains Dominance of Korea’s Domestic Beer Market

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Belgium-based InBev, owners of Oriental Brewery (OB), have maintained their dominance in the local beer market in Korea according to recent data released by...
Read more

Eat Like a Local: What’s on Offer at IKEA’s Food Court

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Known also for its tasty on-site offerings, its third-floor restaurant is usually one of the first stops people make to check out their scrumptious, affordable eats.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea