Busan In Photos: Gwangan Cleanup

In Photos: Gwangan Cleanup Jacob Treat September 6, 2022 Cleanup began today on Gwangalli Beach after typhoon Hinnamnor hit the city in the morning. Here are some photos courtesy of Jacob Treat who shared his images with us.