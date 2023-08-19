Busan News

Busan Independence Movement Memorial Park to be Built at Busan Citizens Park

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is set to establish a ‘Busan Independence Movement Memorial Park’ and history museum within Busan Citizens’ Park, located in Choeup-dong of Busan-jin district.

The city intends to use the name ‘Busan Independence Movement Memorial Park’ alongside the current existing name, and statues of independence activists and sculptures representing the independence movement will be installed throughout the park.

The city will carry out relevant procedures, including the design process, next year and are planning to open by the end of 2025.

