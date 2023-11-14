The 25th Busan Independent Film Festival will open on Thursday and run until the 20th.

Featuring a total of 63 films, the festival will take place at various locations, including the Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema, and Musai Theater.

In addition to film screenings, various side events will be held. In the talkback event ‘Making Films,’ attendees will have the opportunity to hear stories from filmmakers living in regions such as Busan, Daegu, Jeonbuk and Mokpo.

Online ticket reservations will start today at noon.