Events

Busan Independent Film Festival

By BeFM News

The 25th Busan Independent Film Festival will open on Thursday and run until the 20th.

Featuring a total of 63 films, the festival will take place at various locations, including the Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema, and Musai Theater.

In addition to film screenings, various side events will be held. In the talkback event ‘Making Films,’ attendees will have the opportunity to hear stories from filmmakers living in regions such as Busan, Daegu, Jeonbuk and Mokpo.

Online ticket reservations will start today at noon.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

The Latest

What You Should Know About Transportation and Office Work For CSAT Day

Busan to Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Friendly Cooperation Agreement with Almaty With Commemorative Concert

2023 Jinju City Pet Culture Event Taking Place Saturday

부산시, ‘카자흐스탄 알마티시 우호협력도시 체결 1주년 기념 음악회’ 개최

Korea In Photos: Enjoy the Taste of Late Fall in Namhae

Burger King Introduces Two Chocolate Treats For Winter

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
61 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Tue
9 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 