The 23rd Busan Independent Film Festival will be held from November 18 to 22 at the Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater, and Musai Theater.

At this year’s film festival, 53 independent films in 5 categories including ‘Made in Busan’ and ‘Deep Focus’ will be presented, and additional events such as opening and closing ceremonies, special talks, and Cinetalk will be prepared to provide various experiences to the audience.

In the competition section, ‘Made in Busan’, out of a total of 78 submissions, 16 works that have undergone a preliminary trial will be screened. The committee members in charge of the preliminary examination revealed that the level of Busan independent films has improved over the past year, raising expectations for this festival.

‘Deep Focus’, which illuminates the world of mid-level independent film directors, introduces the works of director Jeong Jae-hoon. Five films will be screened, including To the Gentleman and Road to the Lake, and after the screening of Road to the Lake, a Cinetalk with the director will take place.

In addition to the movie screenings, a special talk ‘Making a Movie’ with Lee Nam-young, who won the Busan Independent Film Festival Grand Prize for End of the Season (2020); Yoon Ji-hye, who received the Pusan ​​Independent Film Festival Jury Special Award for Thursday (2019); Cinematographer Cho Young-dae, who has filmed a number of music videos and short films will be taking place.

The special conversation with young filmmakers in Busan, who are actively working, is expected to be a meaningful time for all who love Busan cinema.

Reservations and screening schedules can be confirmed on the website of the Busan Independent Film Association, and all screenings will be conducted in compliance with the Corona 19 quarantine rules.