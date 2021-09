Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online and offline this year.

BIC Fest is organized by indie developers, for indie developers, whose goal is to have the best indie festival in the world.

Offline attendance is limited to selected customers and exhibitors.

The online festival will run from September 9th through the 30th.

Event Information

Period: September 9 – 11

Venue: Busan e-Sports Arena

Website: bicfest.org