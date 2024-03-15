Busan Indie Connect Festival Announces This Year’s Program

Busan Indie Connect Festival 2024 (BIC 2024) will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a three-day event at BEXCO, starting August 16th.

The festival, renowned for showcasing indie gaming talent, offers both offline festivities at Hall 1 and an online event from August 9th to 30th.

Entries are divided into competitive and non-competitive categories, with submissions open until May 28th.

BIC 2024 promises new attractions, including ‘Parade Indie’ cosplay and a live-streaming booth.

Notable game streamers will participate, enriching the indie game market.

Additionally, the festival supports international exposure for domestic indie games through the ‘BIGEM’ initiative.