Busan Indie Connect Festival Set to Begin Friday

The Busan Indie Connect Festival 2023 (BIC Festival), Korea’s largest indie game festival, is set to captivate gaming enthusiasts.

Hosted by the Busan Indie Connect Festival Organizing Committee, Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency, and Indira, the event will run offline for three days from the 25th to the 27th at Hall 1 of the BEXCO Exhibition Center 1 in Haeundae-gu.

On the first day, the 25th, exclusively caters to businesses, while the full exhibition opens to the public on the 26th and 27th.

This ninth installment features 203 games, including 142 selected from a competitive field.

The exhibition offers different game experiences, from light-hearted gaming in the “half course” to challenging gameplay in the “ultra course.”

Additionally, the event includes 20 indie game exhibits, the highest number to date. An online exhibition opened on the 17th and will be available until the 14th of the following month through the official BIC Festival website.